Mask mandate for airlines: Will it end or be extended?

Russian dissident arrested after saying Ukraine war will end Putin's rein

Two men accused of posing as federal agents set to be released to home confinement

Sherri Papini admits to faking her 2016 kidnapping

Biden says Putin committing "genocide half a world away"

10 people shot in subway in Brooklyn, New York; police identify person of interest

Brooklyn subway shooting leaves roughly two dozen injured; Boris Johnson fined for breaking lockdown rules

CBS Evening News, April 12, 2022 Brooklyn subway shooting leaves roughly two dozen injured; Boris Johnson fined for breaking lockdown rules

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On