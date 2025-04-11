Watch CBS News

4/11: The Daily Report

Kelly O'Grady reports on escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, a judge ruling that a Columbia University graduate influential in pro-Palestinian demonstrations can be deported, and the start of the Coachella music festival out west.
