3/31: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Jim Axelrod reports on identical twins, Joe and Will Lawrance, and the legacy of remarkable artwork they left behind. Also: Mo Rocca sits down with Michael Douglas to discuss his new series, "Franklin," in which he plays founding father Benjamin Franklin; Lee Cowan interviews actress Rebel Wilson; Tracy Smith sits down with The Who's Pete Townshend, whose rock opera "Tommy" is returning to Broadway; Martha Teichner talks with Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai, producers of a Broadway musical about suffragists called "Suffs"; Martha Stewart offers tips on keeping houseplants; and Conor Knighton goes on the hunt for fascinating rock formations called thundereggs.
