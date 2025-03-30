Watch CBS News

3/30: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ted Koppel looks at the rise of online sports betting and the dangers of gambling addiction. Plus: Tracy Smith talks with Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile about their collaboration on a new album; Lee Cowan sits down with Maria Shriver, whose latest book, “I Am Maria,” is a memoir written in poetry; Norah O’Donnell examines the future of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, whose new chairman is President Trump; Mo Rocca goes behind the scenes of the new Broadway musical adaptation of the cult classic “Death Becomes Her”; and Dr. Jon LaPook explores why some doctors are prescribing the arts.
