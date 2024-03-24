3/24: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. Seth Doane reports on the heartbreaking ordeal of Alsu Kurmasheva, a journalist detained in Russia, while Lesley Stahl looks into efforts to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has spent nearly a year in a Moscow prison. Also: Tracy Smith sits down with comedian Steve Martin, who is now the subject of an Apple TV+ documentary; Robert Costa profiles historian Doris Kearns Goodwin; Martha Teichner talks with author Percival Everett about his new novel, "James"; Kelefa Sanneh interviews Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN's "GPS"; and Nancy Giles meets Christopher Cooper, the "Extraordinary Birder."