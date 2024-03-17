3/17: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner looks at the history of turmoil in Haiti. Also: Conor Knighton explores Irish emigration, and his own family history; Tracy Smith sits down with Christine Blasey Ford, whose new memoir, "One Way Back," recounts the fallout from her testimony in Brett Kavanaugh's 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearings; Luke Burbank poses questions to "Jeopardy!" champion-turned-host Ken Jennings; David Pogue reports on how the bestselling romance "The Notebook" has been adapted to a Broadway musical; Mark Whitaker visits a sculpture park in Montgomery, Ala., that explores the history of slavery; and Lee Cowan profiles Danish artist Thomas Dambo, who uses reclaimed wood from landfills to create giant sculptures depicting trolls.