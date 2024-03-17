Watch CBS News

3/17: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner looks at the history of turmoil in Haiti. Also: Conor Knighton explores Irish emigration, and his own family history; Tracy Smith sits down with Christine Blasey Ford, whose new memoir, "One Way Back," recounts the fallout from her testimony in Brett Kavanaugh's 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearings; Luke Burbank poses questions to "Jeopardy!" champion-turned-host Ken Jennings; David Pogue reports on how the bestselling romance "The Notebook" has been adapted to a Broadway musical; Mark Whitaker visits a sculpture park in Montgomery, Ala., that explores the history of slavery; and Lee Cowan profiles Danish artist Thomas Dambo, who uses reclaimed wood from landfills to create giant sculptures depicting trolls.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.