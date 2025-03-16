3/16: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Robert Costa looks at the influence of Elon Musk within the Trump administration and the effects of DOGE’s cuts on the federal workforce. Also: Conor Knighton examines how cuts are jeopardizing America’s National Parks; Faith Salie sits down with “Succession” actress Sarah Snook, now starring on Broadway in “The Picture of Dorian Gray”; Ben Tracy looks at advances in fusion energy; Lee Cowan visits a Kansas college where students learn the art of restoring classic cars; Martha Stewart shares tips on seed starting for your spring gardens; and Seth Doane offers an illuminating look at London’s historic gas lamps.