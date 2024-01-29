3 U.S. troops killed in drone attack on military base in Jordan Three U.S. service members were killed and 34 were injured in a drone attack at a military outpost in Jordan known as Tower 22, which provides support to U.S. special forces inside Syria. This marks the first deadly attack on U.S. troops in the region since the war in Gaza began spilling into a wider conflict. President Biden blamed an Iran-backed militia and is vowing a strong response. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe and Olivia Gazis have more on the attack.