2/5: Anthem hack exposes health care records of up to 80 million; Former CIA agent uses spy skills to fix faces Anthem, the nation's second largest health insurer, warned that the health care records of up to 80 million Americans could be in the hands of criminal hackers; and, Robert Barron spent 24 years in the CIA creating disguises for undercover agents. He retired from the agency but continues to use his skills to help those who are disfigured.