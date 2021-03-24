Live

24-year-old wordsmith wins Scrabble championship

Scrabble's new national champion is 24-year-old Conrad Bassett-Bouchard from Portland, marking a departure from the older generation of players who have traditionally dominated the board game. Jim Axelrod reports.
