23andMe bankruptcy is "privacy nightmare," consumer advocate warns Since 23andMe was founded nearly 20 years ago, 15 million people have mailed their saliva and about $100 to the biotechnology company. In return, they've gotten back their genetic heritage, health reports and surprise connections with long-lost family. Now bankrupt, the company will likely be sold, leading to concern its trove of data could end up in the wrong hands. Nancy Chen reports.