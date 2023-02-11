George Santos Documentary
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
U.S. shoots down "high-altitude object" over Alaska at the direction of Biden
FBI search of Pence's home uncovers more documents
15-year-old boy killed in stabbing at Minnesota high school
Lawsuit: Officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death assaulted another Black motorist
Biden to travel to Poland a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Rep. Angie Craig threw hot coffee at assailant who struck her in elevator
IRS says California, most state tax rebates aren't taxable income
Hunter Biden continues aggressive pushback against GOP foes
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
2/10: CBS News Weekender
Catherine Herridge speaks with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper about the latest object shot down by the U.S., Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst about China's threats, and J.J. Watt about the NFL honoring service members for the Super Bowl.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On