1/7: Massacre at satiric newspaper in Paris; Social media honors slain employees

French authorities have identified the terror suspects wanted in a massacre at the offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper in Paris. 12 people were murdered, including a police officer who was executed at point blank range on a sidewalk outside the newspaper offices. Elizabeth Palmer reports; In the wake of the attack on the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, cartoonists have flooded social media with illustration expressing their emotions. The hashtag #jesuischarlie was a trending topic on Twitter for most of the day, with as many as 4,000 tweets sent every minute. Jim Axelrod reports.
