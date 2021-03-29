1/5: Markets dive as oil prices hit 6-year low; Exonerated man who spent 39 years in prison meets accuser The Dow Jones fell more than 300 points after oil prices fell below $50 a barrel for the first time since 2009. While American consumers are enjoying cheaper prices at the pump, energy companies are starting to hurt. Elaine Quiljano reports. Ricky Jackson of Ohio spent 39 years behind bars for a murder he didn't commit. After he as exonerated, Jackson agreed to see the man whose false accusations landed him in prison. Vicente Arenas was there for the emotional meeting.