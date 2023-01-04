Watch CBS News

1/3: CBS News Prime Time

Elaine Quijano reports on the leadership stalemate in Congress after Republicans failed to elect a House Speaker, the shocking collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, and what's next in the case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
