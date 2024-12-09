Watch CBS News

12/9: The Daily Report

Lindsey Reiser reports on a breakthrough in the search for the killer of UnitedHealthcare's CEO, the state of Syria following the ousting of a decades-long regime, and the effects of microdosing weight loss drugs like Ozempic.
