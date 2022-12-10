Watch CBS News

12/9: CBS News Weekender

Catherine Herridge speaks with Sen. Tammy Baldwin regarding Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's party change. She also discusses Brittney Griner's release with Rep. Mike McCaul, ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
