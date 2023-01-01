World population expected to be over 7.9 billion on New Year's Day

Bars without booze are starting to take off in Japan

NC State announcer suspended after "illegal aliens in El Paso" remark

New state laws for 2023: Higher minimum wage, legal jaywalking

Arrest in Idaho murders caps weeks of fear and frustration

Benedict XVI, the first pope in centuries to resign, dies at age 95

Anita Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters, dies at age 74

Suspect in Idaho murders willing to waive extradition hearing, attorney says

CBS Weekend News, December 31, 2022 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95; Rubik's Cube continues to inspire new generations of problem solvers

