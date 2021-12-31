CBS Evening News, December 31, 2021

Fewer Americans are making New Year's resolutions this year

South Africa lifts curfew, saying fourth COVID-19 wave has peaked

Tens of thousands evacuate, many homes burn in Denver-area wildfires

Prince Andrew accuser's U.S. residency at issue in suit against him

"Winnie the Pooh" among works from 1926 to go public in new year

Ghislaine Maxwell's been convicted. What comes next?

Betty White, legendary actress and icon, has died at 99

Live updates: The world welcomes 2022 as COVID-19 cases surge

Trailblazing actress Betty White dies at 99; Donations help neighborhood ice rink thrive

