12/30/14: First bodies recovered from AirAsia flight 8501; Vaccine offers hope for koalas with STD As the search resumed in the Java Sea there was a grim discovery: Bodies floating in the water. Families that were hoping their loved ones were still alive could not bear the news that the AirAsia flight 8501 had been found with no survivors. Allen Pizzey reports.; The loss of the koala's natural habitat is forcing a dramatic decline in its population. The disruption of the habitat is leading to other problems that include the spreading of chlamydia. A new effort is now underway in Australia to help protect the livelihood of the country's national mascot. Major Garrett reports.