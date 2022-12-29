CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Pelé, Brazilian soccer legend and king of the "beautiful game," dies at 82
Video shows Chinese jet come within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft
Vivienne Westwood, iconic fashion designer, dies at 81
Biden signs $1.7 trillion government spending bill
Why Southwest's flight cancellations snowballed
Russia targets Ukraine with another "massive" missile barrage
Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop
DOJ sues pharma giant for allegedly helping to fuel the opioid epidemic
At least 19 killed in casino fire as victims jump from ledge
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News, December 29, 2022
Denver snowstorm strands hundreds of drivers; Family turns unimaginable grief into a blessing
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On