CBS News App
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on charges tied to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring
Major flight cancellations continue as Omicron causes staff shortages
House January 6 committee defers request for some of Trump's records
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to rule on Remain-in-Mexico policy
Severe storms, record-breaking warmth to hit parts of the South
Search continues for skier who went missing on Christmas Day
2022 to bring higher minimum wages in record number of states
"So out of character": Friends stunned that man was fugitive bank robber
LeBron James responds to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's criticism of COVID meme
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, December 29, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty in sex trafficking trial; Football legend John Madden dies at 85
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On