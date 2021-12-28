CBS Evening News, December 28, 2021

Hydrogen-powered ferry to debut in San Francisco

Second hidden time capsule from Robert E. Lee statue opened

Mayor says "city and police are responsible" after teen biker dies in traffic stop

Barack Obama shares letter he wrote to Harry Reid before his death

Westchester DA declines to prosecute Cuomo despite "credible" allegations

John Madden, legendary NFL sportscaster and coach, dies at 85

Child COVID hospitalizations up 30% as Omicron spreads

Harry Reid, lion of Senate Democrats, has died at age 82

Nationwide Omicron surge causes major disruptions; Arizona students do good deeds for hospice patients

