Harry Reid, lion of Senate Democrats, has died at age 82
Child COVID hospitalizations up 30% as Omicron spreads
John Madden, legendary NFL sportscaster and coach, dies at 85
Westchester DA declines to prosecute Cuomo despite "credible" allegations
Barack Obama shares letter he wrote to Harry Reid before his death
Family mourns 14-year-old bystander killed in LAPD shooting
Mayor says "city and police are responsible" after teen biker dies in traffic stop
Second hidden time capsule from Robert E. Lee statue opened
Hydrogen-powered ferry to debut in San Francisco
CBS Evening News, December 28, 2021
Nationwide Omicron surge causes major disruptions; Arizona students do good deeds for hospice patients
