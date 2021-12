Queen Elizabeth's Christmas message touches on love and loss

Hundreds more U.S. flights canceled on Christmas due to Omicron

LAPD officer placed on leave as officials investigate shooting that killed girl

"It's a great day for planet Earth": NASA launches $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope

Churches opt for online Christmas services as COVID-19 cases continue surge; Minnesota community gifts memorial tree to grieving family

