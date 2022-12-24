CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Winter storm causes power outages, hits U.S. with snow and freezing temperatures
Kari Lake's lawsuit over Arizona governor's race thrown out by judge
Stranded for the holidays? Here's what to do
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65
Potential GOP presidential contenders face crossroads as 2024 decisions near
Shells pummel Ukraine's Kherson; 7 dead, 58 wounded
Has the author of the infamous Circleville letters been unmasked?
5 arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old man in Mall of America
"Smoking laptop" forces evacuation of JetBlue flight after landing at JFK
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Weekend News, December 24, 2022
Powerful winter storm hampers travel over holiday weekend; Beagles bust food smugglers in Atlanta airport
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On