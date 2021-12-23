Children open up about what kindness and generosity mean to them

FDA authorizes second COVID antiviral pill, if no alternative available

5 teens charged in carjacking of Representative Mary Gay Scanlon

Christmas Decor surprises families with free and festive home makeovers

This site just beat Google as most visited online destination

CDC shortens isolation time for health care workers with COVID-19

Trump asks Supreme Court to stop release of White House records

United and Delta cancel more than 200 flights due to Omicron virus spread

Guilty verdict in trial of Kim Potter, former officer who shot Daunte Wright

Omicron spike sparks surge in COVID testing; Company surprises families with holiday decorations

CBS Evening News, December 23, 2021 Omicron spike sparks surge in COVID testing; Company surprises families with holiday decorations

