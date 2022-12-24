CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, ice and snow, flight cancellations
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill in sprint to avert government shutdown
Tory Lanez found guilty in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion
Jury selection for Proud Boys trial to resume in January
3 dead, 3 wounded shooting at Kurdish center in Paris; suspect arrested
Mall of America placed on lockdown after shooting, police say
IRS conducted Biden audits, House passes requirement for IRS audit of president
Snowplow driver shortage threatens states from Oregon to Ohio
Report: Americans hold onto $21 billion in unused gift cards
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
12/23: CBS News Weekender
Catherine Herridge reports on the "once in a generation" winter storm affecting nearly every state this holiday weekend, and the House passing a massive government spending bill. She also takes a look back at the major political events of 2022.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On