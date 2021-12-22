CBS News App
Gift Guide 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Supreme Court to hear challenges to Biden's COVID-19 vaccine rules
More than 110 million Americans to travel for holidays despite COVID surge
Representative James Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19
Biden extends pause on student loan repayments until May 1
FDA authorizes first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19
Biden says he'll run again as long as he's in good health
NYC Corrections Department warns of COVID crisis at Rikers Island
January 6 committee asks for Jim Jordan's "voluntary cooperation"
Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon carjacked at gunpoint
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, December 22, 2021
Omicron spike collides with holiday travel surge; NYC students rewarded with book vending machine
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On