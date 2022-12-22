Watch CBS News

12/21: CBS News Prime Time

John Dickerson reports on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress, new information released by the House Jan. 6 committee, and warnings that people in the western U.S. could run out of water in just a few years.
