CBS Evening News, December 20, 2022

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to allow it to halt border expulsions

Musk tweets that he will step down as Twitter CEO after he finds a replacement

Who is Jeffrey Clark, the ex-DOJ official involved in Trump's election scheme?

Brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" is arrested

Taliban bans women and girls from attending universities

Exclusive: Trump aide testified he saw Trump "tearing" documents

Zelenskyy expected to visit Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, sources say

At least 2 killed after magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocks Northern California

House Ways and Means Committee votes to release Trump's tax returns

Snowstorm threatens holiday travel rush; New park built in tornado-struck Tennessee town

