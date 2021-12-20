These are the accusers who testified at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial

Captive U.S. missionaries made daring escape, church agency says

U.S. to close border wall gaps and clean up Trump-era work sites

Bitcoin has its own 1% who control outsized share of wealth

Pentagon says about 100 service members engaged in extremist activity in 2021

Kamala Harris on Manchin and Build Back Better: "Let's get the job done"

Omicron becomes the dominant COVID variant in the U.S.

U.S. races to combat surging Omicron cases; Children’s hospital brings holiday joy to patients

CBS Evening News, December 20, 2021 U.S. races to combat surging Omicron cases; Children’s hospital brings holiday joy to patients

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On