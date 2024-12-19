Watch CBS News

12/19: The Daily Report

Lindsey Reiser reports on the House's failed attempt to pass a measure to avert a government shutdown, the first New York court appearance of the alleged killer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, and the economic and political stories that defined 2024.
