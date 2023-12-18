12/18: CBS Evening News

Here Comes the Sun

YouTuber Ruby Franke pleads guilty to 4 counts of child abuse

Judge warns of Jan. 6 case backlog as Supreme Court weighs obstruction law

Sen. Ben Cardin says police investigating alleged sex tape linked to ex-staffer

New bulletin warns threat by lone offenders "likely heightened" through holidays

Jonathan Majors found guilty on 2 charges in domestic assault trial

See inside the biggest Hamas tunnel Israel says it has found in Gaza

Texas governor signs new immigration law allowing state to arrest migrants

Deadly storm brings heavy wind and rain to Northeast; Meth, cocaine found hidden in jalapeño paste shipment

