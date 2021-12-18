3.4 million sign petition after truck driver gets 110-year sentence

One farmer's seaweed discovery could change the world

Omicron detected in 89 countries and cases are doubling fast, says WHO

Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed his wife and daughter

Climate change is reshaping the lobster industry in Maine

No live audience and musical guest backs out for "SNL" as cases spike

Biden to deliver address on Omicron variant Tuesday

Holiday travel up despite COVID surges; Lobster population grows amid global warming

CBS Weekend News, December 18, 2021 Holiday travel up despite COVID surges; Lobster population grows amid global warming

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On