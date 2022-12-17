A stranger gave two girls fleeing civil war $100. Decades later, they reunited.

Police "identify patterns" as they zero in on car spotted near Idaho murders

House Democrats introduce bill to bar Trump from office

Washington man gets 2 years for threatening Black shoppers

Reno mayor sues after discovering tracking device on vehicle

California man avoids prison after attack on tortoise in 2021

Part of haul recovered from German museum jewelry heist in 2019

Woman dies after crowd crush outside Asake concert in London

Death toll rises to 24 after landslide in Malaysia, including a mother and son

Jan. 6 Committee to recommend charges against Trump on Monday; The Dish: Angie Mar.

12/17: CBS Saturday Morning Jan. 6 Committee to recommend charges against Trump on Monday; The Dish: Angie Mar.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On