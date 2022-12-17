CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Death toll rises to 24 after landslide in Malaysia, including a mother and son
Woman dies after crowd crush outside Asake concert in London
Part of haul recovered from German museum jewelry heist in 2019
California man avoids prison after attack on tortoise in 2021
Reno mayor sues after discovering tracking device on vehicle
Washington man gets 2 years for threatening Black shoppers
House Democrats introduce bill to bar Trump from office
Police "identify patterns" as they zero in on car spotted near Idaho murders
A stranger gave two girls fleeing civil war $100. Decades later, they reunited.
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
12/17: CBS Saturday Morning
Jan. 6 Committee to recommend charges against Trump on Monday; The Dish: Angie Mar.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On