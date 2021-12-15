Need a same-day COVID-19 PCR test result? It'll cost you.

3 companies charged with negligence in Southern California oil spill

U.S. releases 1,491 previously secret documents on JFK assassination

Biden tours Kentucky tornado damage, urges families to "keep the faith"

Jordan texted Meadows to argue Pence could block election certification

Some Kentucky residents may not have power back for months

Nearly 12% of those charged in the Jan. 6 probe have military ties

Strong winds and tornadoes sweep through Great Plains and Midwest

How Benton Harbor residents are living with lead water crisis

White House urges boosters to combat Omicron; Santa Claus Girls bring cheer to children in need

CBS Evening News, December 15, 2021 White House urges boosters to combat Omicron; Santa Claus Girls bring cheer to children in need

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On