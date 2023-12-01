Watch CBS News

12/1: CBS News Weekender

Catherine Herridge reports on the end of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, the expulsion of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress, and a look back at the Long Island Railroad massacre that occurred 30 years ago.
