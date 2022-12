Countries where the U.S. warns Americans may be wrongfully detained

U.S. accuses Russia of providing weapons, fighter jets to Iran

Russians wanted to trade Whelan for an assassin last summer, U.S. official says

Officer who kneeled on George Floyd's back gets 3 1/2 years in prison

Brittney Griner arrives in U.S. following prisoner swap

Brittney Griner back in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia; Dancing Grannies make triumphant return after Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

CBS Evening News, December 9, 2022 Brittney Griner back in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia; Dancing Grannies make triumphant return after Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On