CBS News App
Gift Guide 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Appeals court denies Trump's bid to shield records from January 6 committee
Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying to police about alleged attack
Senate takes step toward increasing debt ceiling
Truck crash in Mexico kills at least 53 people and injures 54
FDA greenlights Pfizer booster shots for Americans as young as 16
Man held at gunpoint by federal agent seeks Supreme Court's help
Josh Duggar guilty in child pornography trial
Texas abortion law's enforcement mechanism not valid, judge rules
Families forced to move after Navy fuel contaminates tap water
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, December 9, 2021
Pfizer booster authorized for ages 16 and up; Monarch butterflies return to California in droves
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On