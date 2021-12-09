Families forced to move after Navy fuel contaminates tap water

Man held at gunpoint by federal agent seeks Supreme Court's help

FDA greenlights Pfizer booster shots for Americans as young as 16

Truck crash in Mexico kills at least 53 people and injures 54

Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying to police about alleged attack

Appeals court denies Trump's bid to shield records from January 6 committee

Pfizer booster authorized for ages 16 and up; Monarch butterflies return to California in droves

CBS Evening News, December 9, 2021 Pfizer booster authorized for ages 16 and up; Monarch butterflies return to California in droves

