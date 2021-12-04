CBS News App
Cyber Week
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Michigan school shooting suspect and parents held separately in same jail
CNN fires Chris Cuomo
Was a young girl adopted from Russia capable of murder?
Omicron COVID-19 variant found in 12 states
6 Michigan teens charged for allegedly threatening schools
U.S. warns of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine with 175,000 troops in 2022
Warehouse fire source of lingering stench in California town
Accused King Soopers shooter deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial
Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 13
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Weekend News, December 4, 2021
Parents of suspected Michigan school shooter plead not guilty; Christmas tree prices rise due to drought
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On