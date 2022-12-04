CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Warnock, Walker make final pitches to Georgia voters in Senate runoff
U.S. eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to Netherlands
Concealed bundles, sophisticated tunnels: How fentanyl crosses the border
Russia rejects $60-per-barrel price cap, threatens oil supply cutoff
Missing 7-year-old North Texas girl found dead; FedEx driver arrested
Back-to-back storm fronts bring snow, rain to the West
Mauna Loa volcano lava flow slows as it nears key Hawaii highway
4 Navy sailors at same command die by apparent suicide in under a month
Iran begins construction on new nuclear power plant, state media says
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Weekend News, December 3, 2022
Back-to-back storms bring snow, rain to the West; French baguette granted special status by United Nations
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On