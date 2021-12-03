CBS News App
Cyber Week
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect are missing, officials say
What Biden's new travel restrictions mean for you
Britney Spears says she endured years of forced therapy
Accused King Soopers shooter deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial
More than 13,000 fake designer products seized in Los Angeles
Trail Blazers fire general manager after toxic workplace probe
Epstein accuser reflects on being a victim — and recruiting other girls
Petroleum found in well water near Pearl Harbor, Navy says
South Africa probing "sharp increase" in hospitalized children with COVID
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, December 3, 2021
Parents of Michigan shooting suspect charged; Customers step up to save beloved general store
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On