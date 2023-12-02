Here Comes the Sun

Several killed in bombing during Catholic mass in Philippines

Heidi Firkus' fatal shooting captured on her 911 call to report an intruder

DeSantis reaches Iowa campaign milestone as Trump turns his focus to Biden

Inside the fight against methane gas amid milestone pledges at COP28

Paris stabbing attack which leaves 1 dead investigated as terrorism

Suspect in L.A. murders of 3 homeless men in custody

Navy releases $1.5 million plan to remove crashed jet stuck on Hawaii reef

Renewed concerns for civilians as Israel intensifies southern Gaza assault

12/2: CBS Weekend News Israel intensifies airstrikes on Gaza; Goodyear Blimp coverage signals Pickleball's arrival as a major sport

