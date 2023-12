Here Comes the Sun

7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines: Tsunami warning issued

Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, dies at 93

Derek Chauvin was stabbed 22 times in federal prison attack, charges say

United Auto Workers calls for cease-fire in Gaza

Inside the fight against methane gas amid milestone pledges at COP28

COVID-19 increasing again, especially in Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, CDC says

Las Vegas police search for lone suspect in homeless shootings

Chris Christie may not appear on Republican primary ballot in Maine

Renewed concerns for civilians as Israel intensifies southern Gaza assault

Fighting resumes in Gaza after short-term cease-fire ends; Food journalist Katie Parla discusses new book "Food of the Italian Islands"

