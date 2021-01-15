CBS Evening News, January 15, 2021

Download The CBS News App
More arrests announced as inauguration security takes shape
"Kill him with his own gun:" Cops describe attack from Capitol mob
Coronavirus death toll tops 2 million worldwide
Capitol rioter known as "QAnon Shaman" will be jailed until trial
NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns tests positive for COVID-19
The hurdles of vaccinating the homeless community
NRA files for bankruptcy
When might you get Biden's $1,400 stimulus check?
Funeral home staff overwhelmed by waves of COVID-19 deaths
U.S. Capitol Assault
FBI tracking "concerning online chatter" before inauguration
Full coverage: Assault on the U.S. Capitol
Rioters aimed to "capture and assassinate" lawmakers, filing says
Major airlines banning guns in checked bags to D.C. airports
Capitol rioters communicated using military hand signals, source says
"A certain danger": Judge detains man over Capitol riot threats
Man seen holding Confederate flag in Capitol riot arrested
House impeaches Trump for Capitol riot in historic rebuke
House calls on Pence to invoke 25th Amendment
Nancy Pelosi describes the assault on the U.S. Capitol
