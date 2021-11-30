CBS News App
Cyber Week
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
3 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Michigan high school
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo over texts with Andrew Cuomo's team
FDA advisers endorse Merck's COVID antiviral drug in narrow vote
First accuser testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial
2021 Atlantic hurricane season was the most expensive on record
Teens have easier access to drugs as illegal trade booms on social media
U.S. officials expect vaccines to retain some effectiveness against Omicron
Former officer Kim Potter will testify in her trial, attorney says
Most big employers say they are mandating COVID-19 vaccines
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, November 30, 2021
At least 3 dead in Michigan school shooting; 7-year-old girl summits Grand Teton.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On