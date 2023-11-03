Watch CBS News

11/3: CBS News Weekender

Nikole Killion reports on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, President Biden's visit to Maine after the Lewiston mass shooting, and a preview of a college football triple-header on CBS.
