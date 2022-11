NYC mayor plans to involuntarily hospitalize more mentally ill people

San Francisco gives approval for police to deploy robots with lethal capabilities

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South

Clarence Gilyard, "Die Hard" and "Walker, Texas Ranger" star, dies at 66

Judge rejects Trump immunity claim in suit stemming from 2020 election

Senate passes landmark Respect for Marriage Act in bipartisan vote

U.S.A. advances to World Cup knockout stage with win over Iran

Former White House deputy chief of staff meets with Jan. 6 committee

Oath Keepers leader found guilty of seditious conspiracy for role in Jan. 6 insurrection; Tennessee State University's marching band makes history with Grammy nomination

CBS Evening News, November 29, 2022 Oath Keepers leader found guilty of seditious conspiracy for role in Jan. 6 insurrection; Tennessee State University's marching band makes history with Grammy nomination

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On