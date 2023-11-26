Here Comes the Sun

George Santos says he expects he'll be expelled from Congress

Schools in Portland, Oregon, and teachers union reach tentative deal

Abigail Mor Edan, 4-year-old Hamas hostage, is free. Here's what to know

2 missiles fired from Yemen in the direction of U.S. ship, officials say

Federal judges warn of violence ahead of 2024 presidential election

Sealand, world's smallest state, has just 1 permanent resident

3 Palestinian college students shot in Burlington, Vermont, police say

4-year-old American Abigail Mor Edan among third group of hostages released by Hamas

American child released in third wave of hostage deal; Teen's recycling business still going strong

11/26: CBS Weekend News American child released in third wave of hostage deal; Teen's recycling business still going strong

