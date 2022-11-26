11/26: CBS Saturday Morning

Trump dined with Kanye West, white nationalist Nick Fuentes, adviser says

Social enterprise works to end period poverty in Scotland

Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

Meet the Ukrainian ballerinas dancing to preserve their country's culture

Judge rules Missouri 19-year-old can't see father's execution

Landslide kills 1, leaves up to 12 missing on Italian resort island

Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer and actress, dies at 63

New details emerge about alleged Walmart gunman; Victor Vescovo discusses adventuring.

